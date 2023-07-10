Reality TV Series, The Amazing Race Canada, is set to feature Smithers in an upcoming episode.

Crews and contestants came to town April 24th to film the season nine episode, featuring various local businesses and landmarks in their challenges.

During filming, contestants ran around downtown Smithers trying to complete challenges and make it to the final checkpoint for the day.

Smithers is the second leg of the series, after stopping in Calgary for their first leg.

Episode two of season nine airs on CTV tomorrow (Tuesday) night at 9:00.