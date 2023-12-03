The Prince George Cougars are the first to 20.

The Cats picked up their 20th win of the season with a 6-3 decision over the Spokane Chiefs.

The Cougars wasted no time in silencing the 8,545 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, as Oren Shtrom opened the scoring less than a minute into the game.

Zac Funk and Ondrej Becher scored 22 seconds apart later in the frame.

Zac Funk is the WHL’s leading goal scorer for a reason 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/v5yNitQyTY pic.twitter.com/aJBLVU6I0o — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) December 3, 2023

“Great start, I thought a lot of chances, could’ve been a little more than 3-0 after one,” said Cougars Assistant Coach Carter Rigby on last night’s post-game show on 94.3 The Goat.

“We stuck with it, got pucks in behind their D, great neutral zone speed through the ice moving the puck. Details were good.”

Ondrej Becher scored another in the second, while Jett Lajoie scored his first in the WHL.

GRAB THAT PUCK!! Jett Lajoie has his first career WHL goal! https://t.co/SMOiffQZ2t pic.twitter.com/vLOaliaA5X — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) December 3, 2023

“You see it lots in practice, they score, in the last four or five games, the offensive side has been coming,” said Rigby talking about the Cougars’ young fourth line of Lajoie, Aiden Foster and Nick McLennan.

“It’s always fun when you get to see someone score their first goal in the Western League.”

Owen Martin scored the shorthanded teddy bear goal for the Chiefs, with Ben Bonni and Berkly Catton adding two more for Spokane in the second.

We love a rookie teddy bear goal 🥹 Owen Martin’s 7th of the year is a special one!#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/Q9DuAR5ciG — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) December 3, 2023

“Their first goal on the PK there, the game definitely shifted,” Rigby said.

“Give them credit, didn’t matter what the score was, they were pushing.”

Matteo Danis capped off the win with his first goal in a Cougars uniform.

“At this point for Danis, it doesn’t matter how he gets it in, whether he kicks it, elbows it, heads it, doesn’t matter, just get one in the net to get it off your back,” said.

Danis has had a bountiful amount of chances to find the back of the net since being acquired from the Calgary Hitmen, but has been unable to score.

The Cougars were outshot 31-29.

The Cougars (20-7-0-0) are at the top of the WHL standings.

The full WHL standings can be found here.

The Cougars will play the Portland Winterhawks tonight. (5:00)

The full Cougars schedule can be found here.