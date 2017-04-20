Where to Vote cards for the upcoming BC Election will arrive in your mailbox very soon.

Elections BC began delivering them province-wide on Wednesday and will do so until advance voting starts on April 29.

Communications Manager Andrew Watson says they contain some valuable information.

“The cards show registered voters where they’re assigned voting places for general voting day and the advance voting places in their local district on where they can cast their ballot.”

Cards will also be distributed this year to addresses with no registered voters according to Watson.

“That’s something new we’re doing for this election. In the past, the cards only went to register voters but we do have addresses in our database that we know we don’t have any registered voters but there may be eligible voters at those places so we’re sending generic cards to those addresses.”

Colour coded cards are also being introduced.

“There are eight colours and the province’s electoral districts are divided a color code and that’s just an aid for our election officials. In BC provincial elections you can vote at any voting place in the province and if you do vote outside of your electoral district the process is a bit different,” says Watson.

The voter cards include the dates, times and locations for advance voting in the area.

Election Day is set for May 9.