The Stikine All Candidates meeting will be at the Della Herman Theatre in Smithers tomorrow.

There are three candidates with their name on the ballot for MLA of the riding that will all be in attendance at the forum,

Rod Taylor for the Christian Heritage Party promises to rein in wasteful government spending and to restore traditional marriage as the social norm.

Liberal Candidate Wanda Good says the Stikine riding has been under-represented in the legislature for far too long.

And Incumbent NDP Candidate Doug Donaldson is critical of the Clark government’s handling of poverty, education and LNG promises.

The all candidates meeting will start at 7 pm, Wednesday.