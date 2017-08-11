Helicopter flies over Williams Lake to assist fire suppression efforts | Rebecca Kelli, My Cariboo Now

All Crown land within the Cariboo Fire Centre is closed to public access due to extreme fire danger and the number of active of wildfires throughout the region.

The BC Wildfire Service made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Allison Martin is the Fire Information Officer with the Central Cariboo Area Command.

“The last thing that the Fire Service needs is more fires to start. So we’re just asking people to take precaution, make sure that they’re not doing activities which could spark another fire and stretch our already stretched resources even further. So this ban is to potentially stop any new starts from happening.”

According to Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek, the restriction does not apply to commercial operators or businesses, including Barkerville’s Historic Town & Park.

High winds are expected over the next few days, which could result in considerable growth for the wildfires.

The order will remain in effect until September 5th.

“It will certainly be lifted earlier if conditions allow,” says Skrepnek.

“That’s totally going to depend on fire activity and what the on-going level of danger is to the public.”

.@KevinSkrepnek: Challenging day ahead for firefighters, which is another reason for backcountry closure in the #Cariboo fire Centre — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 11, 2017

The area restriction order means a person must not remain in, or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only for:

Travelling to or from his or her principle residence

Using a highway as defined in the Highway Act

Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity

Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake (near Clinton) in the south to the Cottonwood River (near Quesnel) in the north, and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.

– with files from Rebecca Kelli, My Cariboo Now