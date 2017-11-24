Alex Cuba, local resident and Latin Grammy award-winning musician, returned to the stage in Smithers Tuesday night for a local concert.

Cuba put on an entertaining and lyrical show at the Della Herman Theatre, after more than 2 years since his last performance in town.

The sold-out crowd delighted hearing anecdotes between sets, but one, in particular, was about a member of the community. Cuba shared the story of Dan Olmstead, a former musician himself, and long-time resident of the town was someone who deeply inspired and encouraged Cuba from the onset of his career.

“He told me 8 years ago, ‘Man it takes confidence to keep it up’, he always had something beautiful to say” recalled Cuba. Alex recounted how he was confident in his my abilities and always encouraged me to continue my career.

Dan Olmstead passed away last month and due to Cuba’s touring schedule, was unable to make it back into town.

“Alex was on tour, so this was his way of acknowledging his effect on music in this community” confirmed Ian Olmstead.

Alex called on Ian, Don’s son, afterwards to join the band on stage to perform a song.

Ian had toured with the band for a number of years and had recently taken some time off.

“It was very touching and a nice gesture – we have a long history with Alex” said Ian.

Alex began his tour about a month ago in Winnipeg and will be ending it in Toronto this week. His concert in Smithers was the third last stop of the tour.

“I’m nearing the end of the tour and feeling a little tired,” he said, but then continued, “After my tour, I am coming back home to shovel some snow.” The crowd broke out in laughter and the concert continued.