Two orphan bear cubs will spend the winter at the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter in Smithers.

Over the course of a week, the cubs were spotted individually wandering near the airport in Skidegate.

The cubs, a female and a male, were transported from Haida Gwaii by volunteers and driven down to Smithers to be placed in the care of Angelika Langen, who runs the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter.

The first cub arrived last week and the second on November 23.

Both are said to be eating up a storm and will be fed consistently in order to keep growing by springtime when they will be released back into the wild into their home territory.

Elders in Haida Gwaii have named the two cubs. The male is called Gwaay Taan for “island bear” and the female is Taan Sqwaana for “other bear” since she was the second to be caught.