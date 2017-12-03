CounterAttack check stop set up in Prince George | Jeff Slack, My PG Now

It’s the 40th anniversary of the CounterAttack initiative in B.C.

Since 1977, the B.C. government, police, and ICBC have teamed to step up impaired driving enforcement with CounterAttack road checks throughout the province.

“We need to make sure people can enjoy themselves during the holiday season and the festivities,” says Prince George RCMP Superintendent Warren Brown.

“Opposed to losing licenses, perhaps losing jobs, and worse, injuring themselves and others or even the fatalities we often see on the roads.”

The number of alcohol-related fatalities has decreased since the beginning of the initiative from 300 per year to 65.

In North Central B.C., impaired driving-related crashes result in 20 casualties per year.

“Impaired driving used to be the number one cause of fatalities in the province and it’s down to number three,” explains ICBC Spokesperson Doug Donaldson.

“So people are getting the message but, unfortunately, there is people who still aren’t.”

During the holiday season, people are being reminded to use an alternative option to impaired driving, such as arranging a designated driver or calling a taxi.