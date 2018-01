The Moricetown Esso gas bar will now be known as Kyah Food and Fuel.

The Witset First Nation gas bar follows the village’s recent name change removing the word Moricetown.

The Witset Development Corporation Board approved the name change. All community business will follow the Kyah theme.

The gas bar will also incorporate the tagline “We’re more than just fuel” in all local advertising.

The name change is effective immediately.