UPDATE:

Drive BC says Highway 16 has been re-opened just outside of Smithers.

An earlier vehicle incident six kilometres east of the town forced the brief closure.

Commuters are being asked to move carefully and drive to the road conditions as congestion could cause delays.

OPEN – #BCHwy16 6 KM east of #SmithersBC following earlier vehicle incident. Expect delays due to congestion. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 7, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drive BC says Highway 16 has been closed east of Smithers due to a vehicle incident.

There’s no estimated time on when the roads will re-open.