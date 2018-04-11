The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation had a void to fill and they did just that.

Danielle Skerik has been named the new Executive Director for the foundation.

Skerik moved to Smithers after spending previous time in the lower mainland. Since coming to the area she has enjoyed her time within the community. Danielle brings a wealth of experience and a great sense of community after working with the City of Burnaby for over 20 years.

Members of the public are invited to meet Danielle and other directors at their upcoming Communi-Tea event on April 28th at the Old Church in Smithers.

At the event, you will have the opportunity to put the name of your favorite nonprofit organization in a bin to be drawn for 2 separate prizes of $1250.

The BV Community Foundation was formed in 1991 and aims towards spending donations and legacies to better the community.

