In response to the wildfires, The Lakes District Food Bank will be making weekly deliveries to Southbank and Grassy Plains.

The mobile food service will be starting its new schedule on Monday, October 1 and go until December 17th.

Lakes District Food Bank Coordinator, Candice Little says they secured funding for the operational cost, but they are looking for more funding to keep with the demand for the extra deliveries.

“The need for people is not on a decline in any way. It’s on an increase, and we hope we are able to meet the needs that they have,” says Little.

Every Mondays the mobile food service will be at the Southbank SEDA Centre from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm and the Southside Health and Wellness Centre in grassy plains from 2 to 3:30 pm.

The bi-weekly delivery services will be staying the same for Toplet, Tachet, and Granisle.

A full schedule for the food deliveries is on the Lakes Districts Foodbank Facebook page.

Little says recent food drive in Burns Lake was a success, collecting 975 pounds of nonperishable food items but more is still needed.

Little says, “The needs we have in our community are so evident to us and what I am so grateful for is that folk in our community when we say we need help they are there to help us every single time.”