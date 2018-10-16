Mayor of Smithers, Taylor Bacharach is trying to address the age-old problem of how to escape your driveway after the snowplow blocks you in.

Bachrach says it can be a challenge every winter for people with physical limitations and the elderly.

Bachrach is working on a list of people who are available for hire to help their neighbours.

“It is a pretty low tech approach, but for now, hopefully, it will make a difference,” says Bachrach.

Bachrach says within the last 24 hours he has been able to collect some names and hopes that more people will reach out.

Bachrach says he will post the list at the Smithers Senior Citizens Association on 4018 Mountain View Drive.

Every year Bachrach says there is a discussion about whether the town can address the problem and says the staff has looked into it and it would be a huge cost to the community.

Bacharach adds that “Ours is a community that really pulls together when things are challenging, and I know there are already a lot of people out there with snowblowers who help out their neighbours, and it is really fantastic to see.”