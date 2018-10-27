There is a planned power outage for parts of Smithers this Sunday.

The outage is for scheduled maintenance and the replacement of some poles in the area.

Northern Community Relations Manager, Bob Gammer said 613 houses are expected to be affected between Highway 16 and Railway Ave. and by Main St. to Manitoba St. from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Gammer said that outage will also affect some traffic lights.

“I should also note three sets of traffic lights will be out along Queen St., Main St., and Manitoba St.,” he said.

He added that several retail stores also expected to be affected including, Shoppers Drug Mart, NoFills, and the Roi Theatre to name a few.

Food can last up to 24 hours in an outage. Gammer said as long as the refrigerator stays closed, there should be no worry about it spoiling.

The power is expected to be on around 3 pm, but if after a while it does not return people can contact 1-888-POWER-ON.