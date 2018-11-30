The Bulkley Valley is getting ready for another drop in temperatures, heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Bobby Sekhon says arctic air will be traveling through the Bulkley Valley, causing a drop in temperatures for the weekend and into next week.

For Friday night there is a slight chance of flurries overnight but nothing significant heading into the weekend.

“It’s going to be a couple of days with fog and clouds but with the dry Arctic Air coming in that should lot last. We will be taking a closer look at it as it moves along,” said Sekhon.

He says for Saturday residents should expect the temperature to be around -1, dropping to -9 Saturday night.

“We are going to be 5 degrees below normal for daytime highs on Sunday, so it’s going to be a lot cooler than it has been,” said Sekhon.

He says Sunday and into next week is looking like a low of -13 and highs of -7.

“With these falling temperatures people should make they carry blanks and emergency kits in their vehicles this time of year,” Sekhon said.