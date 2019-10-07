Divine by Dannielle

Dannielle Young always dreamed of opening a spa in her hometown of Smithers. After years abroad working in high end salons and spas, Danielle found endless inspiration in her lifelong passion. Specializing in medical skin rejuvenation and Offering a holistic approach to Beauty, Dannielle has created a relaxed environment where men and women can get clinical treatments that deliver long lasting results.

Dannielle’s goal is to empower her clients with the knowledge to make informed decisions when it comes to their skins appearance and health.

With a background in cosmetic chemistry, Danielle navigates her clients through the confusing and often expensive process of trial and error products to find exactly what their skins needs.

Skin Rejuvenation Procedures

Your Skin goes through a lot over the years and great skin doesn’t happen without a little extra TLC. Here are some customized procedures offered by Danielle.

Chemical Peels

Chemical peels help target all signs of aging and acne. Specially formulated and clinically tested medical PH solutions are applied to the skin to help repair and remove the outer layers of the skin to reveal new skin. This treatment is especially effective in treating acne scarring and hyperpigmentation.

Microneedling

Microneedling is a natural rejuvenation treatment that works with the body’s healing response during a session. Tiny sterile needles within the tip of a pen like device are gently inserted into the outermost layers of the skin. A Cascade response follows where our skin produces an abundance of substances such as collagen and growth factors which heals damage and rejuvenates the skins tissue dramatically. The structural integrity of the skin is renewed texture colour and tone improves dramatically.

Dermaplaning

Dermaplaning is a very precise method of exfoliation. A medical-grade scalpel gently skims the surface of your skin, removing the dulling build-up of dead skin cells and uncovering the fresh supple and brighter skin that lies beneath. A side benefit is the total removal of peach fuzz, leaving the skin remarkably luminous and buttery smooth by removing the barrier of dead skin cells from the outermost layer. Skins permeability is increased which drastically improves the efficiency of topical applications.

Phone: 250-877-7045

Website: www.DivineByDannielle.com

Address: Unit 101 1188 Main Street, Smithers BC

** Disclaimer: Results may vary. You should consult a dermatologist to weigh the possible risks and likely benefits of treatments.