The Bulkley Valley saw some significant snowfall Thursday night (Jan 2) after a snowfall warning was issued.

According to Environment Canada, the Valley saw about 15cm of snow since 8 p.m. last night and is still expecting another 10cm Friday (Jan 3).

The Heavy snowfall warning is still in effect in the Bulkley Valley as of Friday morning.

Bobby Sekhon, Environment Canada Meteorologist said the snow will taper off this evening.

“As we get into just a 60 percent chance of light snow this evening there will also be a risk of freezing rain but then we will be clearing overnight. The next round of snow seems to be coming tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

Sekhon also explained what the weather will look like this weekend.

“Saturday we’ll start to see some cloudiness in the afternoon and then some light snow, we’ll get into snow on Saturday night again. Sunday, it just looks like a mix of sun and cloud and then Sunday night there’s a possibility of some snow as well so a bit unsettled,” he said.

The Bulkley Valley will be one of the regions hardest hit by the snowfall.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to be prepared to adjust driving with road conditions because visibility may be suddenly reduced due to heavy snow.