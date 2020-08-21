BC Hydro is providing Skeena Youth with $10,000 in grants.

According to BC Hydro, the funds are being provided through its Community Fund Program.

The SkeenaWild Conservation Trust and the Upper Skeena Learning Society were the recipients this year.

$8,000 was given to The SkeenaWild Conservation Trust for expansion of their education program.

The program provides interactive classroom workshops and educational resources for K-12 students.

The Upper Skeena Learning Society received $2,000 for its Youth Works program, which provides paid part-time learning opportunities for youth to train to build their professional cooking skills.

According to BC Hydro, the next open call for community grants is Feb 21, 2021.