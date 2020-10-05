Alex Cuba talking about his new album Sublime (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Smithers local musician Alex Cuba has been nominated for two Latin Grammy’s for his 2019 album Sublime.

Cuba has been nominated for Best Engineered Album and Best Songwriter album.

He made the announcement last week on his Facebook page.

Cuba said he is feeling excited about the nominations.

“It’s always an amazing thing to get that type of recognition for the work we do, it’s simply beautiful. I’m very excited, very happy,” he said.

Cuba added his engineer for the album, John Bailey could potentially be the first Canadian Engineer to be nominated for a Latin Grammy but it has not been confirmed.

Cuba said he is the only one in the categories he is nominated in with his own record label which makes the nominations more meaningful.

“To be able to do it [making music] from Smithers BC from a tiny town, from a place that nobody would think of going to live and pursue a music career, so I guess this has a lot of power on its own,” he said.

Cuba has won four out of the five he has been nominated for.

The 2020 Latin Grammy’s will be on November 19.