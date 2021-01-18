The Town of Smithers has decided to keep the New Arena closed for the remainder of the season.

According to Mayor Gladys Atrill in a Facebook post, a series of events led to the decision by council.

She added the public health orders by Doctor Bonnie Henry that have been put in place until February 5th and an ammonia leak led to the decision.

The ammonia leak at the new arena caused an immediate closure and is currently under repair.

“Once the arena is fully functional, it will take 10 days to get ice in again,” Atrill said.

She also added staff that were hired for the season to assist with COVID-19 protocols have been laid off.

The post also added the decision was made because of the uncertainty of the leak and what will happen after February 5th.

Even though the new arena will be closed, the Civic Centre, also known as the old arena will remain open.