The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Northern Health have issued a dust advisory for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District due to high concentrations of high particulate matter.

It is expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

According to the statement, levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

The Ministry and Northern Health said this is particularly a concern for those with underlying health conditions such as Asthma, COPD and heart disease.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.