Smithers Town Hall | (Supplied by My Bulkley Lakes Now)

Smithers Town Council have voted unanimously to allow a 90 day extension on the Remedial Action Order for Home Hardware.

The hardware store was originally issued the Remedial Action Order in December after public safety concerns.

Owner Theo Bandstra said in a letter to the Town that the initial concern from the Town has been resolved.

Among the initial concern was the connection point where the lower level beams tie into vertical uprights at the step in roof height.

According to Bandstra, additional beams have been laminated to the existing ones and secured.

He added that the shear wall and roof truss immedial work is currently in its planning and procurement process.

Councillor Lorne Benson said he has appreciated the steps taken to correct the safety concerns.

“There’s been some very reasonable steps taken by the property owner to address the concerns that we have with the property and quite clearly they’re moving forward with completion of what needs to be addressed,” he said.

General Manager of Integrated Growth and Infrastructure, Mark Allen also said the extension was reasonable.

“I see the owner initially suggested a 60 day extension so, I know they are trying hard to meet the Remedial Action requirements and I think they’re doing their part,” he said.

In the letter to Allen Bandstra said he expects final work to start at the end of March.

“I am cautiously optimistic we’ll have a final field review reports by mid- May,” Bandstra said.