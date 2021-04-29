The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako is encouraging residents to participate in Emergency Preparedness Week next week.

It is an annual event that will be held between May 2 to May 8 coordinated by Public Safety Canada.

RDBN will be posting on its Facebook page and residents will have the opportunity for Emergency Preparedness prizes.

Among the programs include Fire Smart program, Hazard Risk and Vulnerability Analysis, Bulkley Nechako Emergency and Public Alerts, and Electoral “A” Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Planning.

Emergency preparedness week promotes taking action to protect yourself and your families during an emergency.