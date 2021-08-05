New electric charging station at the Campbell River Community Center. (supplied by: MyBulkleyLakesNow staff)

B.C has announced 18 new public electric vehicle fast charging stations in the North.

In a news release, the province said these new stations will make it easier for people travelling to charge their electric vehicles.

Smithers will be receiving two new stations on Second Avenue which are planned to open in the fall.

Additionally, New Hazelton and Houston will each get two new stations expected to open in fall as well.

The New Hazelton location will be on 10th avenue and the Houston location will be on 9th Street.

Meanwhile, Burns Lake has already opened an additional two fast charging stations located Westbound on Highway 16.

According to the Province, the new fast charges are a partnership between Natural Resources Canada, the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and BC Hydro.

It added B.C. has the highest uptake in zero emission vehicles with more than 54,000 registered as of December.

The province is moving to have 100% new light duty zero emission vehicles sales by 2040.