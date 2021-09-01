Main St. and Highway 16 in Smithers. (supplied by: MyBulkleyLakesNow Staff)

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District has seen slight growth in its communities from 2016 to 2020, according to Statistics Canada.

The population for Smithers in 2020 was 5,664 people which is an increase from 2016 where the population was 5,635.

Additionally the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Area A also went up.

That population was 5,473 in 2016 and went up to 5,717 in 2020.

Meanwhile, Houston went up by 30 people from 2016 to 2020.

The population was 3,115 and raised to 3,145.

Burns Lake also saw a subtle change in the population numbers going from 1,858 community members to 1,869.

Meanwhile, in New Hazelton there was a slight increase over the past four years from 601 in 2016 to 612 in 2020.

A full list of population numbers can be found on the Stats Can website.