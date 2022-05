- Advertisement -

It’s higher in some areas and, luckily, lower in others.

But the average price for gasoline across Canada has surpassed the two-dollar-a-liter mark for the first time.

In Smithers, it’s 209.9 cents per litre.

The weekly survey of fuel prices from Natural Resources Canada shows the cost jumped to two dollars and six cents up from a dollar-97 a week ago.

The price of gas has risen by around 30 percent in the past month.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire