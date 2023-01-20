Listen Live

BC’s cost-of-living payouts going into bank accounts starting today

By Brendan Pawliw
Stock image of Canadian money. (VistaRadio Stock Image)

Families across the province including those in the north will have a little more money in their pockets this month.

Starting today (Friday), the first of three BC Family Benefit payments will be made.

The credit will provide an additional $350 from January to March for a family that has two children.

“With the rising cost of living due to global inflation and the day-to-day expenses that come with raising children, we know times are stressful,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance. “We’re here to help the parents who need it most with a little extra money to hopefully help take a bit of pressure off the family budget.”

Approximately three-quarters of B.C. families will receive the enhanced BC Family Benefit credit while 84% do obtain at least an additional $50 per month, per child.

In September of 2022, the province introduced cost of living support due to rising inflation, and food and fuel prices.

