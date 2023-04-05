Listen Live

Smithers Art Gallery features works going hand in hand

By Logan Flint
Lynn Cociani's Seven Sisters painting with its accompanying abstract painting (Logan Flint/My Bulkley Lakes Now Staff)

A new exhibit took over the Smithers Art Gallery.

Lynn Cociani’s Hand in Hand exhibit opened yesterday (Tuesday) with a meaning behind the name.

“This time, she decided to paint in pairings. So she’s done one realistic landscape, taken the same colour palette and done an abstract that goes with it,” said Gallery Manager Nicole Chernish.

A painting of Crater Lake by Cociani, with an abstract work using the same colour palette (Logan Flint/My Bulkley Lakes Now Staff)

The Prince Rupert artist has painted landscapes across northern BC, with works depicting Crater Lake and Tyhee Lake being showcased in the exhibit.

Chernish mentioned two of Cociani’s works had sold in the show’s first hour.

Cociani’s approach to abstract painting isn’t what most people think, according to Chernish.

“What I find very interesting is they remind me very much of her landscapes in that many abstracts seem wild and uninhibited, and her [work] feels very controlled and precise even though it is abstract.”

The show will run until May 6th.

