A new exhibit took over the Smithers Art Gallery.

Lynn Cociani’s Hand in Hand exhibit opened yesterday (Tuesday) with a meaning behind the name.

“This time, she decided to paint in pairings. So she’s done one realistic landscape, taken the same colour palette and done an abstract that goes with it,” said Gallery Manager Nicole Chernish.

The Prince Rupert artist has painted landscapes across northern BC, with works depicting Crater Lake and Tyhee Lake being showcased in the exhibit.

Chernish mentioned two of Cociani’s works had sold in the show’s first hour.

Cociani’s approach to abstract painting isn’t what most people think, according to Chernish.

“What I find very interesting is they remind me very much of her landscapes in that many abstracts seem wild and uninhibited, and her [work] feels very controlled and precise even though it is abstract.”

The show will run until May 6th.