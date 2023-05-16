The Skeena watershed, including the Bulkley River, has been upgraded to a flood warning by the River Forecast Centre.

Yesterday (Monday), a flood watch was issued due to the unseasonably hot weather statement issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Near the Smithers area, the Bulkley is expected to exceed the flood stage, which is when the flow is greater than five metres and expected to reach the ten-year flow levels on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Flood Warning means that river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result.

The centre is advising to:

Stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks

Avoid recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow rivers or streams

Remember, high streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers, increasing risk of drowning

You can learn more about how to prepare for a flood here.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.