$10.5 million from the province will be going toward small businesses for vandalism repairs and prevention this fall.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our province and it’s vital we work together to keep our economy strong,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “We understand the frustration of business owners taking on the cost of vandalism on their own. We are taking action to support businesses with new funding to provide relief to cover these costs, and make sure we have a thriving business community.”

The money will come in the form of a new Securing Small Business Rebate, which businesses can retroactively apply for, backdated to January 1, 2023.

Businesses can apply for as much as $2,000 for repairs and $1,000 for prevention, like security cameras and gates.

The province says information on how to apply will be given when applications open in the fall.

