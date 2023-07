Update: 5:20 p.m:

Crews have extinguished the flame and traffic has returned to normal.

Smithers Fire and RCMP remain on scene.

Original Story, 4:50pm:

Smithers and Telkwa Fire are on scene attacking a fire at Smithers Canadian Tire.

RCMP and conservation officers are at Highway 16, Sixteenth Avenue, and Frontage Road controlling traffic.

The blaze started at about 4:30 this afternoon, black smoke was visible across the town.

-Files from Logan Flint