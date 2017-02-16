The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for RCMP have released their report on its 2013 Chairperson-initiated complaint and public interest investigation into policing in Northern BC.

“I think the overall theme with the report and the one that stands out for the Commission is the articulation in report writing,” says Jason Galloway, BC Manager of Operations for the RCMP. “That seemed to be a theme across the different areas that we looked at…I think the key message there as police agencies move on with their own policing activity, it’s important that they write things down in the type of business that they’re doing.”

It has made 31 recommendations aimed at enhancing RCMP transparency and accountability through improved policies, procedures, and training, and enhanced supervisory review, and better reporting.

“In self-reflecting on our own report, it has caused the creation of an office in British Columbia with the goal to move forward to do more ourselves, ” says Galloway. “Do more grassroots engagement, monitor the RCMP policy change and implementation.”

The RCMP Commissioner has confirmed his agreement with virtually all of the Commission’s findings and recommendations related to policing in northern British Columbia. Although a number of the commitments made by the Commissioner to amend policies and training are in process, many remain to be finalized.

