The Smithers Library is holding a reconciliation workshop next month.

Library Director Wendy Wright says they’ll present information on the colonization of the territory.

There will also be an update on the Shared History Project of the Wet’suwet’en people and early settlers in the area.

“We’ll hear from someone who will speak to the present experience of the Wet’suwet’en people in this community and and look at what it’s really like to be a Wet’suwet’en person today in Smithers or in Moricetown,” says Wright.

She says the aim is to plant the seeds for reconciliation in the community.

The workshop will be at the Smithers Library June 10th at 2 pm – right after the Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk.