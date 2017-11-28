The 2018 Grammy Award Nominations were announced this morning and Alex Cuba has made the list.

The Smithers resident was nominated for his “Lo Único Constante” album in the Latin Album Category.

His album will be up against other Latin artists that include Shakira, La Santa Cecilia, Juanes and Natalia Lafourcade.

In a statement, Grammy Award Ceo Neil Portnow said that “Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture.”

Cuba has won multiple Latin Grammy’s in the past, however, has never won a Grammy which is an honour awarded by the Recording Academy to recognize outstanding achievement in the mainly-English-language music industry. Latin Grammy’s are awarded by the Latin Recording Academy that recognizes outstanding achievement in the Latin music industry.

The 2018 Grammy awards will take place January 28th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.