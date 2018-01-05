The lowest unemployment rate in the country belongs to BC once again at 4.6%.

The December rate is over a point lower from the same time period in 2016 when it was 5.8%.

Several sectors continue to see sizeable employment gains with the construction industry leading the way says Stats Canada Analyst Vince Ferrao.

“Construction is up by about 21,000 people and year-over-year it’s up about ten percent. Other increases were in finance, insurance, real estate and rental and leasing, that’s up about 18,700.”

Over the past 12 months, about 83,000 more people are working in BC.

In Canada, the unemployment rate sits at 5.7% – the lowest mark since the comparable data became available in 1976.