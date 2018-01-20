The Canadian Blood Services is urging more people to donate blood to help re-stock supplies.

The organization says it’s short of O Negative blood and only have a two day supply, witch is significantly low from their expectations of five to eight days.

Director of Donor Relations David Patterson says weather has played a major part in this.

“In Atlantic Canada we had the weather bomb, as they called it, where we had a number of shut down clinics and donors unable to get to the clinics that were operating.”

Even though they are low on blood it hasn’t become a major issue yet.

“What we’re seeing is a declining demand for blood in Canada and I think it really comes from the great work the physicians have been doing across the country. They’re less likely to top up a patient with blood after a surgery and let them recover on their own.

Back in December the Canadian Blood Service was looking to fill 35 thousand appointments to ensure patients were able to have access to blood.