Think you can kick the hooch for 28 days?

That’s what the BC Cancer Foundations wants people to do in their 3rd annual Lose the Booze challenge.

All the proceeds raised will go towards cancer research and enhancements to six care centres.

People in Northern BC will benefit from the money raised from this challenge says President and CEO of the BC Cancer Foundation Sarah Ross.

“There’s a patient comfort fund that we’re actively fundraising for and that provides critical funds for patients who live far away who maybe don’t have the means for lodging or for Telehealth.”

Ross also explained why the society decided to choose ditching alcohol as the challenge.

“Healthy lifestyle is one of the ways you can prevent any disease and so we were thinking of about how we could encourage healthy lifestyle and also raise critical funds for our organization and so we came up with this concept.”

Last year they were able to raise $55,000 and more than 200 people across BC took the month off of drinking to take part in the challenge.

For more info and to register click here