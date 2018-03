The snowfall warning has ended for the stretch of Highway 16 between Smithers and Terrace, but the winter storm warning is still in effect for the Pine Pass.

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is just getting over a rough month of winter with over 53 centimetres falling in Smithers over the past 30 days.

“The lakes district is expected around 10 to 15 centimetres today and through those areas along Highway 16 out towards Smithers, Burns Lake and Fort St. James.”