Smithers RCMP has issued a release asking for the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Chantelle Simpson of Telkwa.

The original missing person’s report was filed on Saturday, July 7th, after Simpson hadn’t been heard of since departing her home on July 4th.

Just one day after her departure, Terrace RCMP found her vehicle abandoned near Gossen Creek Street.

Even with the help of local police dogs, officials were still not able to locate Simpson after finding her vehicle.

Just this morning, Terrace Search and Rescue commenced a ground search and now Police plan on using a helicopter to assist in the search.

Simpson is described as:

Caucasian

4’ 11 tall

120 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Simpson since July 4th, it is asked that you contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).