The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has expanded the Evacuation Alert due to the growing intensity of the Shovel Lake Wildfire.

The fire was last listed online at an estimated 15,000 hectares in size.

The Evacuation Alert is in effect East of the Augier Main Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Sutherland Forest Service Road and South shore of Stuart Lake to Lind Lake Pit Road and Grant Road. South of Sutherland River to Highway 16 (as shown on the above map).

This does not include the town site of Endako or the North Shore of Fraser Lake.

The alert was expanded to prepare residents to evacuate their premises if found necessary.

Those impacted will be given as much warning as possible, however, conditions may change rapidly and residents may receive limited notice.

Evacuation alert tips:

Locate all family members and neighboring residents, tell everyone

Gather essential items such as clothes, medication, valuables, etc

Prepare to move children, the elderly, and livestock in a timely manner

If possible, arrange accommodations for your family

If you require assistance in regards to livestock or need any questions answered, please contact the RDBN at 1 (800) 320-3339 or (250) 692-3195.

For additional evacuation tips from the Province of BC, click here.

Further information on the RDBN can be found here.

To track Wildfire activity in BC, click here.