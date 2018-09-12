Photo from The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has rescinded an evacuation ORDER for the Tweedsmuir Complex Fires.

An evacuation Alert remains in place for the area South of Glatheli Lake, and Intata Reach to the southern boundary of the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako

RDBN Chair Bill Miller says the Alert was lifted to do a change in weather, saying, “the fire has basically been knocked down to the ground.”

The Tweedsmuir Complex Fires covered three regional districts stretching across the regional districts of Central Coast, Cariboo, and RDBN.