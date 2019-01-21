The Chinook Emergency Response Society received a $5000 donation to support their efforts in wildfire preparedness.

The money comes from the Burns Lake and District Community Foundation Society.

Society Chairperson, Rise Johansen said the money would be going to help with initial start-up costs to reach more people.

“One of our biggest hurdles is getting information out to people,” said Johansen.

Johansen says they are trying to remind people the next wildfire season is not that far away.

The group is working on making sure everyone in the burns lake and the surrounding area has a plan in place for what to do before the next disaster strikes.

“Whether you are going to stay and defend your property or leave the most important thing is to have a plan or a couple of plans in place,” said Johansen.