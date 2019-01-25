Sprinkler system in place at a property near the Verdun Mountain wildfire on the southside of Francois Lake | My Bulkley Lakes Now

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako is looking for input from residents about the possibility of a one time tax to better prepare for the next wildfire season.

RDBN Area-A Director Mark Fisher said the tax would go towards buying a mobile sprinkler unit to be set up on the houses most at risk.

“This would be a trailer used only when necessary and would go from high-risk area to high-risk area. It’s for 15 to 40 houses at a time,” said Fisher.

Fisher said unit would be self-sustaining because if it were not needed for a time in this area, it could be rented out to other regions across the province.

The tax could range anywhere from $25 to $150 per house; however, Fisher said it’s important to get residents feedback before moving forward.

The issue is time sensitive. He said residents need to decide by mid-February to get the system in time for the incoming wildfire season.

“The wildfire issue is so big, and it will take a lot of time to work out what we can do, but this is just a very specific thing that people can all work together on and have some extra protection,” said Fisher.

He said anyone interested in knowing more could reach out to him at RDBN with questions and a link to the surveys can be found here.