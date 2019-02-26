Air Quality Advisory warning is in effect
Winter weather & air quality | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now
An Air Quality Advisory warning is in effect in Houston and southeast including Burns Lake due to a high concentration of fine particulate matter.
Those most at risk are infants, the elderly and people with diabetes, and lung or heart disease.
Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce exposure.
The use of wood-stoves is prohibited during advisory unless the wood-stove is the only source of heat in a dwelling.
This advisory is in effect until further notice.