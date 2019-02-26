An Air Quality Advisory warning is in effect in Houston and southeast including Burns Lake due to a high concentration of fine particulate matter.

Those most at risk are infants, the elderly and people with diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce exposure.

The use of wood-stoves is prohibited during advisory unless the wood-stove is the only source of heat in a dwelling.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.