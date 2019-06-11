Study shows 9 in 10 Canadians have fallen for “fake news” online

A new study shows that nearly nine in 10 Canadians has been fooled by fake news.

The study looked at the growing distrust of the internet and the role that social media plays in that. The study reports 89 per cent of respondents in Canada said that social media is to blame for their distrust of the internet.

“Grassroots, anti-corporation” group behind negative Scheer ads during Raptors game

A group called Engage Canada was responsible for the anti-Andrew Scheer ads during last night’s Raptors game.

The organization describes itself as a grassroots movement fighting against corporate dominance. They claimed the Conservative leader would follow in Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s footsteps by cutting healthcare and education if elected Prime Minister in the fall.

Climate change could kill one sixth of ocean life by the century’s end

If climate change keeps going the way it is, it’ll have a huge impact on the world’s marine life.

A new study shows that for every degree Celsius hotter the oceans get the total mass of marine life will fall by five per cent. That means one sixth of the ocean’s creatures would be gone by the close of this century.

New study shows white meat not any better than red for cholesterol reduction

Substituting white meat for red isn’t doing anything to reduce your cholesterol.

That’s the findings of University of California, San Francisco doctors. They studied 113 people on controlled diets.

The group came to the conclusion that people who want to reduce their cholesterol should get more protein from plants and reduce meat altogether.

Island of the Yukon Coast eroding six times faster than before due to climate change

Researchers say a Canadian Arctic island is eroding faster and faster.

The island, off the Yukon coast, is shrinking at a rate of six times more than its average in the last six and a half decades. The researchers say longer summers caused by the warming climate are to blame.