New charge on airline tickets for Smithers Regional Airport
Smithers Airport ( supplied by: Taylor Chartrand)
An extra $30 dollars will be added to airline tickets departing from Smithers Regional Airport.
Beginning Friday (Nov 1) an airport improvement fee will be on all tickets for enplaned passengers on commercial or chartered flights.
$10 of the fee will be used to upgrade the buildings, roads, runways, and utility infrastructure at the airport.
Council approved the bylaw at the Oct 8 council meeting.