After reporting 294 cases in a three-day span, British Columbia has broken its record for active cases of COVID-19 at 1,107.

This includes 86 from Friday to Saturday, 107 from Saturday to Sunday and 101 from Sunday to Monday.

Northern Health has also reported 12 new infections, marking 152 in the region.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry attributes the spike in the health authority to the ongoing outbreak in the Prespatou region.

Across the province, BC has registered a total of 5,790 cases since the pandemic began.

There have been an additional four deaths since Friday, three of which were long term care residents, for 208 overall.

Of the active cases, 28 people are in hospital and ten in ICU.

There are no new community outbreaks, however, one new outbreak in the healthcare system was announced in the Fraser Health region.

Health officials are now responding to ten outbreaks in healthcare, including eight in long term care and two in acute care.

Two outbreaks were also declared over; the Dania Home outbreak in Fraser Health and the Holy Family outbreak in Vancouver Coastal.

The recovery rate is now at 76 percent.

Breakdown:

Vancouver Coastal – 1900 (+109)

Fraser – 3042 (+164)

Island – 175 (+1)

Interior – 440 (+7)

North 154 (+12)

Outside of Canada 79 (+1)