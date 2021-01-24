District of Houston Logo (supplied by: District of Houston)

13 projects in Northern BC have received funding by the Northern BC Tourism Association (NBCTA).

According to the NBCTA, the funding is to establish and mitigate impacts of the 2019 mill closures in rural communities.

Among projects to receive funding is the Houston Tourism Plan and Trail Signage for the Village of Fraser Lake.

According to the Houston District Chamber of Commerce, the development of a tourism plan will identify experience and product gaps as well as guide future tourism investment and infrastructure.

The NBCTA received $200,000 from the province to distribute within the region.

“Communities throughout northern BC have felt the impacts of mill closures and curtailments, this funding is a key part of rebuilding resilience in those communities, “said Clint Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of NBCTA.

Meanwhile elsewhere in the North Fort St. James received funding for a tourism plan and Trail signage for the Stella’ten First Nation.