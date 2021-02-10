Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A new medical clinic is being offered for high risk, non emergent COVID-19 patients.

According to the Pacific Northwest Division of Family Practice, the clinic’s services will range from physical assessments, home visits and care for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

It added the clinic is by referral only and patients of any ages can access the clinic from a referral by a family doctor, nurse practitioner, The Bulkley Valley District Hospital, Northern Health Interprofessional teams, mobile outreach teams, Aboriginal Patient Liaison or 8-1-1.

Local family doctors, Northern Health and the Pacific Northwest Division of Family Practice established the clinic to help improve patients’ access to primary care during the pandemic.

Eight Smithers physicians have teamed up with the clinic.

The physicians are Dr. Matthew Dykstra, Dr.Wouter Morkel, Dr. Flora Barnard, Dr. Karin Blouw, Dr. Nicole Froese, Dr. Marlowe Haskins, Dr. Kate Niethammer and Dr. Sheila Smith.

Northern Health and the Pacific Northwest Division of Family Practice continue to encourage residents to self-monitor for COVID-19 on an ongoing basis.