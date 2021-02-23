Smithers RCMP responded to 83 calls last week including two separate businesses being broken into.

On Feb 12, police responded to a call after Wash the Works and Tandoori Bistro were broken into overnight.

Both businesses sustained property damage and profit loss.

Anyone who may have witnessed the break-ins are being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Also on Feb 12, RCMP were made aware of an out of province vehicle leaving the Twin Liquor Store.

The vehicle was stopped to communicate COVID-19 regulations but police suspected the driver had been drinking.

The driver was adamant he had not been drinking but numerous breath samples read as a fail.

A 90 day driving prohibition was issued to the driver where his license was revoked and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

According to police, even though the license was revoked in British Columbia they are prohibited from driving anywhere in Canada.

On Feb 13, Smithers RCMP were conducting patrols in high crime areas where police observed two local men inside in a vehicle at Railroad Ave near the Dahlie overpass.

Following an investigation officers seized illicit drugs, which is suspected to be heroin and fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia.

On Feb 14, two drivers were stopped for impaired driving.

According to police the first driver was observed doing stunting the back wheels and drifting around a corner.

This resulted in a breath check by RCMP and it resulted in a fail.

The second driver was observed by police going over 30km over the posted speed limit and after the vehicle was stopped the driver delivered signs of impairment.

Multiple breath samples were taken where both obtained a fail.

Both drivers had their licenses revoked, were issued 90 day driving prohibitions and had their vehicles impounded for 30 days.

Lastly, on Feb 19, police received a call from a witness about a violent altercation between a male and a female at the Florence Motel on Highway 16.

Police spoke with the witness and the victim and shortly located the suspect on foot.

The suspect was arrested and the male was seen to be in possession of brass knuckles.

The male is facing charges for assault and a prohibited weapon.